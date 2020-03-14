The 1 Free Agent Each NFL Team Can't Afford to Lose

0 of 32

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

In the NFL, talent retention is just as important as acquisition and development.

The poker game known as free agency requires teams to do some soul searching and truly valuate what certain players mean to their franchise. As players start to see the massive dollar signs they can potentially earn, it becomes increasingly difficult to keep them in the fold.

Whether it's a franchise quarterback or veteran presence that gives the team continuity, sometimes a franchise simply can't afford to watch a player walk. The GMs that can correctly diagnose which players to hold, fold and trade are the ones who consistently put a contender on the field.

As all 32 teams prep for the NFL's silly season, here's one player each team should be doing whatever it can to keep. Each man on this list has proven he can produce on the field, has upside worth the team's investment and/or plays a role that can't be easily replaced through free agency or the draft.

In short, they're too important to the team's goals to let them walk.