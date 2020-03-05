LeSean McCoy Rumors: Eagles, Chargers Potential Landing Spots in Free Agency

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 5, 2020

En esta foto del 20 de diciembre de 2014, LeSean McCoy, entonces corredor de los Eagles de Filadelfia, realiza un acarreo durante un partido contra los Redskins de Washington (AP Foto/Patrick Semansky, archivo)
Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

A return to the Philadelphia Eagles reportedly headlines the list of potential free-agent landing spots for running back LeSean McCoy, who spent the 2019 season with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported the update Thursday and noted the Los Angeles Chargers are another "possibility" for the six-time Pro Bowl selection.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Related

    Dolphins Are NFL's Most Likely Worst-to-First Team

    B/R explains how Miami can turn it around in 2020

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Dolphins Are NFL's Most Likely Worst-to-First Team

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: CBA Going Out to Players

    Players will have until March 12 to vote on proposed CBA

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: CBA Going Out to Players

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Destined to Disappoint 😔

    Coming off a strong 2019 season, these five teams are set up to underwhelm in 2020

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Destined to Disappoint 😔

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Every NFL Team's Weakest Link

    Where your team should look to upgrade in free agency ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Every NFL Team's Weakest Link

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report