LeSean McCoy Rumors: Eagles, Chargers Potential Landing Spots in Free Agency

A return to the Philadelphia Eagles reportedly headlines the list of potential free-agent landing spots for running back LeSean McCoy, who spent the 2019 season with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported the update Thursday and noted the Los Angeles Chargers are another "possibility" for the six-time Pro Bowl selection.

