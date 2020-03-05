Drew Brees Has No Intention of Leaving Saints: 'I Am Who Dat Nation for Life'

Butch Dill/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees said Thursday he plans to remain with the organization even though he's set to become an unrestricted free agent March 18.

"Listen, I have no intention of going anywhere," Brees said on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show. "I don't care what the offer would be or what the situation might be, I am Who Dat Nation for life."

