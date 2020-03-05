Kentucky AD: There Will Be Consequences for Fan Ashley Lyles Using Racial Slur

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 5, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FL - MARCH 23: The Kentucky Wildcats logo on a pair of shorts during the Second Round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament against the Wofford Terriers at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on March 23 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

University of Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart announced Wednesday that Kentucky fan Ashley Lyles will face consequences for using a racial slur to refer to a Tennessee fan during the Volunteers' 81-73 win over the Wildcats at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, on Tuesday:

After video of the incident circulated across the internet and went viral, Lyles identified herself and apologized in the following statement to LEX 18:

"My reaction after the game was unacceptable, period. It was against all values of the University and state of Kentucky. I humbly apologize to the individuals at which my words were directed. My words were hurtful and hateful and have no place in this world. I apologize to the University and state of Kentucky for the embarrassment I have caused. I want my apology not just to be in words, but in actions moving forward."

Video of Lyles using a racial slur was posted by Tennessee fan Ethan Williams, who was the subject of her abusive language.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

