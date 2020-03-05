Kentucky AD: There Will Be Consequences for Fan Ashley Lyles Using Racial Slur

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

University of Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart announced Wednesday that Kentucky fan Ashley Lyles will face consequences for using a racial slur to refer to a Tennessee fan during the Volunteers' 81-73 win over the Wildcats at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, on Tuesday:

After video of the incident circulated across the internet and went viral, Lyles identified herself and apologized in the following statement to LEX 18:

"My reaction after the game was unacceptable, period. It was against all values of the University and state of Kentucky. I humbly apologize to the individuals at which my words were directed. My words were hurtful and hateful and have no place in this world. I apologize to the University and state of Kentucky for the embarrassment I have caused. I want my apology not just to be in words, but in actions moving forward."

Video of Lyles using a racial slur was posted by Tennessee fan Ethan Williams, who was the subject of her abusive language.

