Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Tips Wayne Rooney to Be Future Manchester United Manager

Jon Super/Associated Press

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Wayne Rooney will return to Old Trafford as the club's head coach in the future.

Rooney will go play against the Red Devils on Thursday, when his current side Derby County welcome United to Pride Park in the FA Cup fifth round. The winners of the tie will visit Norwich City in the quarter-finals.

Much of the focus is on Rooney ahead of the game, and Solskjaer said he expects the forward to have a successful coaching career that will ultimately bring him back to Old Trafford.

"Yeah [laughter]," responded Solskjaer when asked if the 34-year-old could become the manager at United one day. "It depends how much you put into the job and how much you want it because it takes over your life.

"It's the second best [job] after playing. I am sure there are many ex-players and managers who would like to have my job."

Solskjaer also outlined what he expects to see from Rooney as a player in Thursday's encounter:

Although Rooney will be on the opposition team on Thursday, he will receive a positive reception from the travelling United fans.

In his 13-year stay at United, the striker became the club's all-time record goalscorer with 253 goals. Rooney also won the UEFA Champions League, five Premier League titles, the FA Cup and three League Cups.

After leaving United in 2017, Rooney has had spells with Everton and Major League Soccer outfit D.C. United, before he joined Derby in January. It's clear Rooney is considering prolonging his career in football when he hangs up his boots, as his role with the Rams includes some coaching.

For now, Rooney will still be confident that he can make an impact on the pitch. The arrival of the former England captain had prompted an upturn in form for Derby:

In recent weeks, the team have slipped back into an inconsistent groove, with just one win in their last five. Rooney has chipped in with four goals in his 12 appearances so far, including this excellent free-kick against Stoke City:

In the latter years of his career, Rooney has dropped into a deeper midfield position, and it's anticipated he will line up in the same area against United. From there, Derby fans will hope his technical ability and in-game intelligence can help them over the line against the Red Devils.

Solskjaer will hope to be in the job for a while yet, despite tipping Rooney to become boss in the future. While he remains under pressure with United in fifth spot in the Premier League, winning some silverware would be a major help in solidifying his position.