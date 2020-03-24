49ers Rumors: Former Chargers WR Travis Benjamin Agrees to 1-Year Contract

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

Travis Benjamin has agreed to join the San Francisco 49ers on a one-year contract, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 30-year-old spent the last four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers where he came in expecting to emerge as a top threat in the passing game only to see his starts and playing time dwindle over the last three years.

At the conclusion of his four-year, $24 million contract, the Chargers and Benjamin decided to go their separate ways and not pursue a new deal.

The wideout played only five games in an injury-filled 2019 season, tallying just six catches for 30 yards with no scores. Throughout his time with the Chargers, he found the end zone just nine times in 47 games.

According to Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times, Benjamin was projected to enter training camp listed third on the depth chart, but he had become too unreliable to stay on the field. That led the Chargers to look for a new option at wideout.

That worked out just fine for the 49ers as they were able to scoop up Benjamin as a free agent.

In San Francisco, the receiver will look to revive his career while offering another option returning kicks. That was one aspect of his game the Chargers were fond of given his speed.

Benjamin, when healthy, can still provide solid depth on the roster. During the 2015 season, he recorded 68 catches for 966 yards and five touchdowns for the Cleveland Browns yet hasn't received more than 80 targets since.

The Florida native was selected 100th overall out of Miami by the Browns in the 2012 NFL draft.