WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 4March 5, 2020
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 4
WWE has been losing the weekly ratings battle against All Elite Wrestling with NXT, but this week's show had the kind of stacked lineup that could swing things back to WWE.
Two Steel Cage matches were the main attractions as The Velveteen Dream took on Roderick Strong and Tegan Nox took on Dakota Kai.
The show also featured Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch taking on The Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish.
The next TakeOver special takes place April 4 in Tampa, Flordia, so beginning the buildup for that event was another top priority.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Wednesday's episode of NXT.
Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai
This week's NXT started off strong with the Steel Cage match between former best friends Kai and Nox. Raquel Gonzalez accompanied Kai to the ring but had to remain outside the cage.
The crowd chanted for both women as they traded words before throwing the first punches. They took each down as they brawled for control with a series of strikes.
The pace slowed down a little when the New Zealand native took control and began punishing The Girl with the Shiniest Wizard. Nox had a brief comeback before Kai whipped her into the cage as the show cut to a break.
When we returned, the tide had changed, and it was the Welsh Superstar who was throwing her opponent into the cage over and over.
The woman known as Lady Kane hit a chokeslam from the top rope that sent Kai crashing to the mat. It was even more impressive when she leaped off the cage to take Kai down with a crossbody.
Kai ended up getting the win when Gonzalez pinned Nox between the cage and the door so her friend could escape.
Grade: A
Analysis
One thing NXT has done well since debuting on USA is featuring non-title feuds. Kai vs. Nox is another example of management giving a storyline the attention it deserves with a major stipulation.
This feud has been fun to watch, especially for those who have followed the wrestlers' friendship in NXT. Their match at TakeOver was great, and this was a worthy follow-up.
The pace was a bit slow during the first half, but they picked things up after the commercial. The crowd was invested and vocal the entire time. Gonzalez played her part well at ringside without distracting from the action in the ring.
Everything about this was done well, and the ending will likely lead to another showdown in the future. Nox will not let this stand.
Chelsea Green vs. Shotzi Blackheart
Shotzi Blackheart rode into the NXT arena in her mini tank for the next match against Chelsea Green. The winner would earn a spot in a match at TakeOver: Tampa.
Robert Stone introduced his client and hung out at ringside to watch as she and Blackheart started hot with a fast pace.
Unfortunately, a few slow spots and miscommunications hurt the flow. Green scored the win relatively quickly with her version of the Unprettier.
Grade: C
Analysis
Green is great at oozing confidence and has grown into her new character quickly. Blackheart has known who she is since before coming to WWE and continues to gain new fans with every appearance.
This match could have been better and probably suffered a bit from being rushed. Green and Blackheart could have taken things a little slower and it may have looked smoother.
The Undisputed Era vs. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan
These are two tag teams made up of proficient strikers, so it shouldn't surprise anyone to hear that this match quickly turned into an exchange of punches, kicks, elbows and knees.
After the break, Fish and Lorcan were still trading strikes. A missed senton from Fish led to Burch getting the hot tag. He turned the match in his favor with a few brutal uppercuts.
They traded control back and forth without either team keeping the upper hand for too long. It led to a competitive bout that seemed like it could go either way at any time.
Lorcan was in control when Fish and O'Reilly hit their finisher out of nowhere to score the win. They gave a promo after the match and challenged Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle to a rematch for the tag titles.
The champs came out to respond but they were attacked by The Grizzled Young Veterans.
Grade: B
Analysis
These two teams work very well together. Their styles mesh perfectly and all four men bring something a little different to the table.
Most wrestling matches rely on holds, suplexes and slams. This one was all about hitting each other as hard as possible. It was a fun change from the usual technical stuff we see a lot of in NXT. Lorcan was especially good in this one.
Isaiah Scott vs. Austin Theory
Isaiah Scott and Austin Theory had an exchange outside the arena that led to this match, but it looked like both men came into this with a level of respect for each other.
As expected with two Superstars like this, they started with a fast pace and never seemed to slow down. Swerve controlled a lot of the action before and after the break.
Theory kept himself in the fight but he was unable to put Scott away with one of his signature moves. After raking the eyes of his opponent, Theory picked up the win with the ATL.
Grade: B-
Analysis
Both of these men are working their way up the ladder in NXT and having solid performances like this one will help them get ahead.
Theory is still a newcomer but the NXT Universe has already embraced him. As usual, Scott was precise with everything he did. Only one or two small spots stood out as being mistimed.
This could be a decent feud if WWE wants to make it last more than one match. They had good chemistry and it should only get better with more time.