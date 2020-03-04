WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 4

1 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

This week's NXT started off strong with the Steel Cage match between former best friends Kai and Nox. Raquel Gonzalez accompanied Kai to the ring but had to remain outside the cage.

The crowd chanted for both women as they traded words before throwing the first punches. They took each down as they brawled for control with a series of strikes.

The pace slowed down a little when the New Zealand native took control and began punishing The Girl with the Shiniest Wizard. Nox had a brief comeback before Kai whipped her into the cage as the show cut to a break.

When we returned, the tide had changed, and it was the Welsh Superstar who was throwing her opponent into the cage over and over.

The woman known as Lady Kane hit a chokeslam from the top rope that sent Kai crashing to the mat. It was even more impressive when she leaped off the cage to take Kai down with a crossbody.

Kai ended up getting the win when Gonzalez pinned Nox between the cage and the door so her friend could escape.

Grade: A

Analysis

One thing NXT has done well since debuting on USA is featuring non-title feuds. Kai vs. Nox is another example of management giving a storyline the attention it deserves with a major stipulation.

This feud has been fun to watch, especially for those who have followed the wrestlers' friendship in NXT. Their match at TakeOver was great, and this was a worthy follow-up.

The pace was a bit slow during the first half, but they picked things up after the commercial. The crowd was invested and vocal the entire time. Gonzalez played her part well at ringside without distracting from the action in the ring.

Everything about this was done well, and the ending will likely lead to another showdown in the future. Nox will not let this stand.