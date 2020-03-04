FA Cup Draw 2020 Schedule: Quarter-Final Fixtures and Dates Released

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Chelsea will travel to Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the 2019-20 FA Cup, while holders Manchester City will visit Newcastle United.

The other confirmed tie from Wednesday's draw for the sixth round will see Arsenal will go to Premier League high-fliers Sheffield United. Norwich City's reward for knocking out Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday will be a home clash with either Manchester United or Derby County.

The final tie of the fifth round, between the Red Devils and the Rams, will be played at Pride Park on Thursday. Spurs and Norwich were playing extra time in their clash on Wednesday when the draw was made.

Here is the draw for the quarter-finals in full, with the matches scheduled to be played on the weekend of March 21.

FA Cup 2019-20 - Quarter-Final Draw

Sheffield United vs. Arsenal

Newcastle United vs. Manchester City

Norwich City vs. Derby County or Manchester United.

Leicester City vs. Chelsea

Chelsea produced arguably the performance of the fifth round on Tuesday, overcoming Liverpool 2-0 at Stamford Bridge after goals from Willian and Ross Barkley.

Manager Frank Lampard would have been delighted with the intensity showcased by his players, as they were dominant against the Premier League leaders. He also would have been pleased with the showing of 18-year-old Billy Gilmour, who excelled in midfield.

Squawka Football summed up what was a memorable night for the teenager, who will be desperate to help Chelsea in the next round:



A trip to the King Power Stadium represents another big challenge for the Blues, although Leicester haven't been at their best as of late.

On Wednesday, they needed a late header from Ricardo Pereira to get past second-tier Birmingham City. Leicester hosted Chelsea at the quarter-final stages two years ago in the FA Cup too, with the London club 2-1 winners after extra time.

Elsewhere, the holders will face Newcastle at what promises to be a raucous St James' Park in the last eight. City had to battle for their place in the quarter-finals, overcoming Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough thanks to Sergio Aguero's second-half goal:



Per OptaJoe, the win ensured that Pep Guardiola kept up his fantastic record in the tournament:



Newcastle will be big underdogs but they will no doubt relish the occasion. Their 3-2 win over West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday saw the Magpies into the last eight for the first time since 2006.

Arsenal were the first team to book a quarter-final place this week after a 2-0 win over Portsmouth on Monday. However, Sheffield United, who are enjoying a remarkable campaign back in the top flight, will fancy their chances of knocking out the 13-time FA Cup winners.