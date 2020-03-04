Rapoport: Tom Brady to 49ers Free-Agency Rumor Can't Be Substantiated

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

While there have been rumors that the San Francisco 49ers would like to sign Tom Brady this offseason, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network threw cold water on them Wednesday.

Rapoport said he "[has] not been able to substantiate any interest from the 49ers' standpoint." He added the Niners are happy to stick with Jimmy Garoppolo as the starting quarterback in 2020.

