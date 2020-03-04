Rapoport: Tom Brady to 49ers Free-Agency Rumor Can't Be Substantiated

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2020

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 21: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots in action against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Patriots defeated the Jets 33-0. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

While there have been rumors that the San Francisco 49ers would like to sign Tom Brady this offseason, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network threw cold water on them Wednesday.

Rapoport said he "[has] not been able to substantiate any interest from the 49ers' standpoint." He added the Niners are happy to stick with Jimmy Garoppolo as the starting quarterback in 2020.

                                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

