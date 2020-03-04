Athletic Bilbao Dismiss Gonzalo Higuain Summer Transfer Rumours

DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Athletic Bilbao director Rafa Alkorta has dismissed speculation Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain could join the club as a free agent this summer, saying the Argentinian doesn't meet their strict Basque-only policy.

Marca's Juanma Velasco reported Athletic could be shock suitors for the striker in the summer, noting he has Basque ancestry on his father's side.

Alkorta quickly dismissed those reports in an interview with Onda Cero (h/t Football Italia), however: "In order to sign for us, you must've been either born or formed as a player here. If you do not fit these rules, then it doesn't count. I don't know if one day those rules could be modified, but right now, that is what they are."

ANDER GILLENEA/Getty Images

Higuain will also not be a free agent this summer―his current contract runs until 2021.

Athletic are the last remaining team in La Liga who have a Basque-only policy, meaning they only sign players who were born in the Basque Country or were trained at a Basque club.

They have bent their rules at times to sign the likes of Aymeric Laporte, but most of the time they adhere to them strictly:

Higuain was born in the French city of Brest, which lies well north of the French Basque Country. His father revealed the links to the region 15 years ago, per Velasco: "My grandfather was of Basque-French origin. My father always told me that my grandfather had taught him that the Basques are neither Spanish nor French, only Basque."

The 32-year-old Higuain is in his second spell with Juventus, returning to the club in the summer after loan stints with AC Milan and Chelsea.

He has been in and out of the team throughout the 2019-20 campaign, with manager Maurizio Sarri continuing to tinker with his formations and starting XI.

Higuain has scored five goals during the Serie A campaign, including this pivotal strike against Inter:

His play has regressed as the season has worn on, however, with just one goal since the turn of the year. Sarry has mostly relied on the duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala up front.

A summer move is a possibility, although Juventus have limited depth in the attacking third and no prospects ready to step into the first team. With one year remaining on his contract, a minimal fee might be enough to convince the Bianconeri to sell if they can find a solid replacement.