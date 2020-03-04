Tyson Fury Says He Is Considering Retirement After Next 2 Fights

Al Bello/Getty Images

Tyson Fury said he is considering retirement after he finishes the final two fights on his contract with Top Rank and ESPN.

The Gypsy King will fight Deontay Wilder for a third time this summer, after which he will have one fight left.

Fury told This Morning (h/t Metro's Phil Haigh):

"Yes, I've got two more fights left, and then we're really think about what we're going to do from there.

"How long's a piece of string? I'm undefeated from 31 fights, and I've been a professional for 12 years.

"Hopefully I'll have two more fights and then sail into the sunset."

The 31-year-old beat Wilder via a seventh-round knockout in February to win the WBC, The Ring and lineal heavyweight titles.

The American's corner threw in the towel with the Bronze Bomber bleeding from his left ear, having been sent to the mat twice in a one-sided contest at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Nevada:

It was the pair's second fight. They met for the first time in December 2018, but they battled to a draw in that bout.

Fury had controlled much of that clash but was knocked down twice by Wilder.

Wilder ensured a trilogy fight between the pair when he exercised his rematch clause with Fury on Saturday.

If Fury comes out on top again, he could face fellow Brit Anthony Joshua in a sensational unification showdown:

Fury previously held the belts Joshua has and more:

He won the titles in 2015 when he beat Wladimir Klitschko in Germany, the Ukrainian's first defeat in 11 years.

Fury is unbeaten in his 31 career fights, but he relinquished his titles and did not fight again for three years following the victory after testing positive for cocaine, gaining weight and having issues with his mental health.

He made a successful comeback in June 2018 against Sefer Seferi before beating Francesco Pianeta two months later, ahead of his initial clash with Wilder. Between his meetings with the Bronze Bomber, he beat Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin.

His wife, Paris Fury, told the Mirror's Phil Cardy she wants her husband to retire after facing Joshua in a unification fight.