Tim Hortons Brier 2020: Tuesday Curling Results, Updated Draw and Schedule

Tim Hortons Brier 2020: Tuesday Curling Results, Updated Draw and ScheduleMarch 4, 2020
Tuesday at the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier is in the books, and there's only one undefeated team remaining in pool play.
Team Alberta, led by skipper Brendan Bottcher, is now 6-0 and in command of Pool B. The Wild Card team from West St. Paul has pulled into a tie for control of Pool A with Saskatchewan with both sitting at 5-1 through six games.
Round-robin play wraps up Wednesday with three draws, but Tuesday's action may have helped decide who advances to the Championship Pool.
Tuesday's Results
Draw 9
New Brunswick (3-2) def. British Columbia (1-4), 6-3
Northwest Territories (1-4) def. Yukon (0-5), 9-7
Manitoba (3-2) def. Prince Edward Island (2-3), 9-8
Newfoundland and Labrador (4-1) def. Nunavut (0-5), 7-2
Draw 10
Alberta (6-0) def. Nova Scotia (3-3), 6-2
Northern Ontario (3-3) def. Quebec (1-5), 9-2
Canada (4-2) def. Wild Card (5-1), 3-2
Saskatchewan (5-1) def. Ontario (3-3), 6-4
Draw 11
Wild Card (5-1) def. Ontario (3-3), 11-7
Saskatchewan (5-1) def. Canada (4-2), 5-4
Alberta (6-0) def. Quebec (1-5), 7-3
Northern Ontario (3-3) def. Nova Scotia (3-3), 6-2
Wednesday's Schedule
Draw 12 (7:00 a.m. ET)
Nunavut vs. Manitoba
Prince Edward Island vs. Newfoundland and Labrador
Yukon vs. British Columbia
New Brunswick vs. Northwest Territories
Draw 13 (Noon ET)
Quebec vs. Newfoundland and Labrador
Nova Scotia vs. Manitoba
Northern Ontario vs. Nunavut
Alberta vs. Prince Edward Island
Draw 14 (5:00 p.m. ET)
Yukon vs. Saskatchewan
New Brunswick vs. Wild Card
Northwest Territories vs. Ontario
British Columbia vs. Canada
Tuesday Highlights
Kevin Koe struck again Tuesday, much to the dismay of Wild Card skipper Mike McEwen. The skip would have remained undefeated throughout pool play had Koe not managed to pull off a triple on his final shot for the win.
Tim Hortons Brier 2020: Monday Curling Results, Updated Draw and Schedule