Tim Hortons Brier 2020: Tuesday Curling Results, Updated Draw and Schedule

Nathan Denette/Associated Press

Tuesday at the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier is in the books, and there's only one undefeated team remaining in pool play.

Team Alberta, led by skipper Brendan Bottcher, is now 6-0 and in command of Pool B. The Wild Card team from West St. Paul has pulled into a tie for control of Pool A with Saskatchewan with both sitting at 5-1 through six games.

Round-robin play wraps up Wednesday with three draws, but Tuesday's action may have helped decide who advances to the Championship Pool.

Tuesday's Results

Draw 9

New Brunswick (3-2) def. British Columbia (1-4), 6-3

Northwest Territories (1-4) def. Yukon (0-5), 9-7

Manitoba (3-2) def. Prince Edward Island (2-3), 9-8

Newfoundland and Labrador (4-1) def. Nunavut (0-5), 7-2

Draw 10

Alberta (6-0) def. Nova Scotia (3-3), 6-2

Northern Ontario (3-3) def. Quebec (1-5), 9-2

Canada (4-2) def. Wild Card (5-1), 3-2

Saskatchewan (5-1) def. Ontario (3-3), 6-4

Draw 11

Wild Card (5-1) def. Ontario (3-3), 11-7

Saskatchewan (5-1) def. Canada (4-2), 5-4

Alberta (6-0) def. Quebec (1-5), 7-3

Northern Ontario (3-3) def. Nova Scotia (3-3), 6-2

Wednesday's Schedule

Draw 12 (7:00 a.m. ET)

Nunavut vs. Manitoba

Prince Edward Island vs. Newfoundland and Labrador

Yukon vs. British Columbia

New Brunswick vs. Northwest Territories

Draw 13 (Noon ET)

Quebec vs. Newfoundland and Labrador

Nova Scotia vs. Manitoba

Northern Ontario vs. Nunavut

Alberta vs. Prince Edward Island

Draw 14 (5:00 p.m. ET)

Yukon vs. Saskatchewan

New Brunswick vs. Wild Card

Northwest Territories vs. Ontario

British Columbia vs. Canada

Tuesday Highlights

Kevin Koe struck again Tuesday, much to the dismay of Wild Card skipper Mike McEwen. The skip would have remained undefeated throughout pool play had Koe not managed to pull off a triple on his final shot for the win.