Jalen Smith, No. 9 Maryland Upset by Unranked Rutgers 78-67 in Big Ten Play

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IMarch 4, 2020

Rutgers' Akwasi Yeboah (1) shoots as Maryland's Donta Scott (24) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo/Associated Press

March has officially arrived in college basketball, and it has taken down another ranked team.

Three days after blowing an opportunity to win the Big Ten outright, No. 9 Maryland crumbled at Rutgers on Tuesday, 78-67.

Jacob Young came off the bench to score 17 points for the Scarlett Knights, while Montez Mathis added 15 points. Maryland's Anthony Cowan Jr. led the Terps with 19.

     

