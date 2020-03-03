Jalen Smith, No. 9 Maryland Upset by Unranked Rutgers 78-67 in Big Ten Play

John Minchillo/Associated Press

March has officially arrived in college basketball, and it has taken down another ranked team.

Three days after blowing an opportunity to win the Big Ten outright, No. 9 Maryland crumbled at Rutgers on Tuesday, 78-67.

Jacob Young came off the bench to score 17 points for the Scarlett Knights, while Montez Mathis added 15 points. Maryland's Anthony Cowan Jr. led the Terps with 19.

