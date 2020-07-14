Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu Celebrate Chris Jones' Reported Chiefs Contract

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs and defensive tackle Chris Jones agreed to four-year, $85 million contract extension on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and that news was cause for celebration among his teammates.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes—who recently signed a $503 million contract of his own—made his thoughts on the signing clear on social media:

Safety Tyrann Mathieu also praised his teammate's new deal:

The news also had tight end Travis Kelce hyped:

The Chiefs used their franchise tag on Jones in March, in part to give themselves some time to negotiate a long-term contract. Jones and the Chiefs had until Wednesday to come to terms on an agreement.

Heading into his fifth NFL season, Jones was a vital cog in an improved Kansas City defense in 2019. He recorded 36 tackles and nine sacks, earning his first Pro Bowl selection. During the Chiefs' Super Bowl run, Jones battled through the pain of a nagging injury and deflected three Jimmy Garoppolo passes.

After the win, Jones said he wanted to return to Kansas City.

"You actually got to sit back and enjoy the moment cause you don't get these moments often. I'm so grateful to be on this team, man," Jones told reporters. "Kansas City, I know I don't talk about it much but I want to be a Chief for life. I plan to stay here forever, man, and win not only one championship, two, three, four. We got to build a dynasty here."

The relationship between Jones and the team strained as the offseason progressed without him getting a new long-term deal. Jones intimated last month he would sit out the 2020 season without a new contract.

The Chiefs giving him a long-term contract will eventually force cuts on the remainder of the roster. They just handed Mahomes a record-setting extension, and the likes of Tyreek Hill and Frank Clark are already locked up.

Nevertheless, signing the long-term deal takes Jones' cap hold down in the short term and gives them some flexibility moving forward.