Zion Williamson Continues Hot Streak, but Timberwolves Beat Pelicans

Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves delivered a massive setback to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night, defeating the playoff hopefuls 139-134 on the road at Smoothie King Center.

Instead of jumping the Portland Trail Blazers for ninth place in the Western Conference and putting itself three games back of the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans dropped back to 12th place, four games behind the Grizzlies with 21 games to play in the NBA.

Both Memphis and Portland were off Tuesday.

While the Pelicans have now dropped three of their last four games thanks to two matchups against the Los Angeles Lakers last week, Tuesday was their first time losing to a team under .500 since falling to the San Antonio Spurs 121-117 on January 22.

Minnesota, meanwhile, picked up its third victory since January 10 and snapped a two-game slide in the process.

Notable Performers

D'Angelo Russell, SG, Timberwolves: 23 points, eight assists, three rebounds

Malik Beasley, SG, Timberwolves: 28 points, four assists, three rebounds

Zion Williamson, SF, Pelicans: 25 points, eight rebounds, four steals

Jrue Holiday, SG, Pelicans: 27 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds

What's Next?

New Orleans travels to Dallas to face Luka Doncic and the Mavericks on Wednesday in what's expected to be Williamson's first time playing both ends of a back-to-back. The Timberwolves finish off their own back-to-back Wednesday night in Minnesota against the Chicago Bulls in a contest that kicks off a three-game homestand.