Jets Rumors: CBs Byron Jones, James Bradberry Interest NY in Free Agency

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The New York Jets have reportedly showed a lot of interest in upgrading at cornerback this offseason.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, the team is considering big deals for Byron Jones and James Bradberry, with an apparent edge toward Bradberry. Chris Harris Jr. is also reportedly an option for the Jets.

Current Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson is also expected to be released as soon as a new collective bargaining agreement is ratified. Per Vacchiano, New York wants to split the $12 million in dead cap space that will come from his release across two seasons, something that isn't allowed in the final year of a CBA.

Johnson initially joined the team in 2018 on a five-year, $72.5 million contract after six years with the Rams, but he's missed 15 games over the last two seasons and has struggled when on the field.

His $15 million cap hit in 2020 is third-highest among cornerbacks, per Spotrac, but it's clear he isn't worth that for the Jets.

New York will try to start fresh with a new cornerback who could potentially help improve a defense that ranked 17th against the pass in 2019.

Bradberry is the youngest of the group at 26 years old, although inconsistency could cause some to question his value in this market:

Jones was also up and down in 2019, but the 27-year-old was a Pro Bowler in 2018 while being named second-team All-Pro.

Harris is more proven than the other options with four Pro Bowl selections and the versatility to play in the slot or on the outside, although the Jets must decide whether they want to invest in a long-term deal for the 30-year-old.