Christian Yelich, Brewers Reportedly Nearing $200M Contract Extension

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 3, 2020

Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich is seen before their game against the Minnesota Twins Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Brewers and superstar outfielder Christian Yelich are reportedly close to an agreement on a seven-year contract extension worth over $200 million.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the update Tuesday and noted an official announcement from the club is expected Friday.

                            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

