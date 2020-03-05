Potential MLB Trade Steals Who Can Swing 2020 Playoff Races

0 of 10

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Opening Day hasn't even arrived yet, so it's obviously a tad soon to be talking about potential trade steals for the 2020 Major League Baseball season.

But in the interest of the kind of what-the-heckery that's appropriate for this juncture of spring training, we went there anyway.

Ahead is a list of 10 players who could become low-risk, high-reward trade targets for contenders during the 2020 season. They play for teams that will be likely or at least possible sellers, and they just might be undervalued if they do make their way to the market.

We'll begin with five hitters and end with five pitchers.