Predators Open Bridgestone Arena to Nashville Tornado Victims

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

The NHL's Nashville Predators announced they will serve pizza Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena to anyone affected by a tornado that struck central Tennessee overnight.

At least 22 people were killed when the tornado along with other severe storms hit the area Monday night into early Tuesday morning, per CNN. Nashville was struck hard as 48 buildings collapsed and around 150 people were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

"As tragic as this is—and our hearts are broken—we are certain that we'll surround these folks and we'll do what is necessary," Gov. Bill Lee said.

Nashville is one of the country's best NHL markets, with the team's average attendance exceeding the Bridgestone Arena seating capacity (101.7 percent) during the 2019-20 season, according to ESPN.

The Preds played a home game Monday night against the Edmonton Oilers, and they're scheduled to return home Thursday to face the Dallas Stars after a brief trip to take on the Minnesota Wild.