Predators Open Bridgestone Arena to Nashville Tornado Victims

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 3, 2020

CORRECTS YEAR TO 2020 NOT 2019 - Fallen trees rest on the roof of an apartment complex damaged by a reported tornado Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Spartanburg, S.C. A powerful winter storm brought severe weather across the Deep South early Thursday, with high winds causing damage that killed one person, injured several others and littered at least four states. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford/Associated Press

The NHL's Nashville Predators announced they will serve pizza Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena to anyone affected by a tornado that struck central Tennessee overnight.

At least 22 people were killed when the tornado along with other severe storms hit the area Monday night into early Tuesday morning, per CNN. Nashville was struck hard as 48 buildings collapsed and around 150 people were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

"As tragic as this is—and our hearts are broken—we are certain that we'll surround these folks and we'll do what is necessary," Gov. Bill Lee said.

Nashville is one of the country's best NHL markets, with the team's average attendance exceeding the Bridgestone Arena seating capacity (101.7 percent) during the 2019-20 season, according to ESPN.

The Preds played a home game Monday night against the Edmonton Oilers, and they're scheduled to return home Thursday to face the Dallas Stars after a brief trip to take on the Minnesota Wild.

Related

    Predators Open Bridgestone Arena to Nashville Tornado Victims

    Nashville Predators logo
    Nashville Predators

    Predators Open Bridgestone Arena to Nashville Tornado Victims

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Predators Get Pummeled by Oilers, Pekka Rinne Chased Again

    Nashville Predators logo
    Nashville Predators

    Predators Get Pummeled by Oilers, Pekka Rinne Chased Again

    Predlines
    via Predlines

    Predators, Titans aid in Nashville storm recovery

    Nashville Predators logo
    Nashville Predators

    Predators, Titans aid in Nashville storm recovery

    Turron Davenport
    via ESPN.com

    Nashville Predators Invite People Affected By Tornadoes To Bridgestone Arena

    Nashville Predators logo
    Nashville Predators

    Nashville Predators Invite People Affected By Tornadoes To Bridgestone Arena

    TMZ
    via TMZ