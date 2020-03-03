LiAngelo Ball Reportedly Nearing G League Contract Agreement

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 3, 2020

LiAngelo Ball shoots during a pre-draft workout at the Los Angeles Lakers' NBA basketball facility in El Segundo, Calif., Tuesday, May 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
Reed Saxon/Associated Press

LiAngelo Ball is reportedly expected to sign a contract with the G League "soon," as he looks to become the second Ball brother to play NBA basketball.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the G League sent Ball a contract. Ball has been practicing with the Oklahoma City Blue, the Thunder's G League affiliate.

                                                                                     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

