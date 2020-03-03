NFL Rumors: Chris Jones, Yannick Ngakoue, Matt Judon May Be Tagged, Traded

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Chris Jones, Yannick Ngakoue and Matt Judon reportedly are among the high-profile names who could be franchise tagged then traded later this offseason.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network updated the statuses of three of the biggest defensive names on the market. Reports have already indicated all three players will be franchised by their respective teams.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.