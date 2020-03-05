Odds for Each CBB Bubble Team Making March Madness Pre-Conference Tourneys

0 of 8

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

You can count on two hands how many days are remaining until Selection Sunday for the 2020 men's NCAA tournament, but the final few spots in the field are still completely up for grabs.

Opportunities are dwindling. The bubble is shrinking. It's do-or-die time for a bunch of teams trying to prove they deserve a spot in the field.

Utah State—the projected last team in—has already played its final regular-season game (and lost). Now we wait to see if the Aggies will show up for the Mountain West Conference tournament or if they'll make things easier on the selection committee by losing immediately and removing themselves from the conversation.

Each of the other seven teams surrounding the projected cut line still has at least one regular-season game remaining, but their fates will also ultimately be determined by how they fare in their respective conference tournaments—or how many bid thieves there are in the other ones.

While we will say that Team A needs to do X, Y and Z to get into the tournament, it might not actually be enough if more bubble teams than usual play well in these final 10 days or if there are a bunch of conference tournament teams that turn projected auto bids into at-large bids and reduce the number of available spots.

Conversely, Team A might fall short of accomplishing X, Y and Z but still get in if enough other teams sputter to the finish line and lower the bar for a spot in the field.

However, people are constantly asking what it would take for specific squads to get into the tournament, and this is our best guess at those minimum requirements for the eight teams surrounding the cut line.

You can't bet on them, but these are the tournament odds we've generated for the last four in and first four out, according to Tuesday night's Bracket Matrix update. They are listed in descending order of how safely in the field they are (or aren't).