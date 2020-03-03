Former Manchester United Goalkeeper Coach Says David De Gea 'Needs a Challenge'

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

David De Gea needs to be presented with a challenge for his place at Manchester United, according to his former position coach.

Eric Steele, who helped talk Sir Alex Ferguson into signing De Gea from Atletico Madrid back in 2011, has talked about how recalling Dean Henderson from his loan spell with Sheffield United could benefit the Red Devils' No. 1.

Steele spoke to FourFourTwo (h/t Metro):

"I wonder whether United should have brought Dean back in January because David needs a challenge.

"He doesn’t see that with Romero and Lee Grant. Romero has done what he was asked to do – he’s been a number two. He’s done a solid and sound job when he’s been asked to play, but I don’t see him as a two who can be a number one, but I do see Henderson like that. I could see Henderson coming back and getting a 10-game run."

Henderson has been excelling for the Blades, but rather than view his performances as a threat, Steele believes De Gea should see the 22-year-old's rapid rise as motivation: "Having Dean back will bring a massive challenge for David. Dean will have had a full Premier League season behind him, and he’s proven in the top league and proven at all the clubs he’s played for."

De Gea looks like a player who needs to be spurred on by a young pretender to his throne. The Spaniard has been the undisputed first-choice between the sticks for almost a decade at Old Trafford.

He's merited the status thanks to some outstanding campaigns, defined by spectacular saves. De Gea has been awarded the club's Player of the Year Award four times, but the 29-year-old has begun to show signs of decline.

His most recent gaffe came during Sunday's 1-1 draw away to Everton in the Premier League. De Gea's errant pass deflected off striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin for the Toffees' goal.

In the process, De Gea became the most error-prone stopper in England's top flight:

Mistakes on this scale prompted a withering assessment from ex-United skipper Roy Keane during his appearance as a pundit for Sky Sports (h/t Goal):

De Gea has become increasingly vulnerable, but the Spain No. 1 has had to carry some pretty average United teams through a few lean years. There also hasn't been much continuity in front of him, with the defence constantly being reshuffled while Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly and Luke Shaw have struggled.

Things have settled down somewhat this season after United spent big on centre-back Harry Maguire and right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. There's an irony about De Gea becoming more prone to mistakes after the club retooled the back line.

Yet even though the talent in front of him has improved, De Gea still doesn't operate behind a water-tight defence. In fact, he's faced 297 shots compared to Henderson's 295, according to Opta stats (h/t Perform via AS). De Gea has also had to make more saves from both inside and outside the box.

He's no longer as fashionable as "sweeper-keepers" like Liverpool's Alisson Becker and Manchester City's Ederson, both of whom act as extra playmakers. Even so, De Gea remains a gifted athlete who can still save United points.

Keeping De Gea in place means Henderson's development won't be rushed, while United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can focus on using this summer's transfer budget to add more creativity to midfield and a physical presence up top.