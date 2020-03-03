Jose Mourinho Says No 'Massive Changes' at Tottenham in Summer Transfer Window

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has said there will be no "massive changes" at the club over the summer transfer window.

Mourinho told reporters on Tuesday that he does want to improve his squad but is not expecting to make wholesale changes at the end of the season.

"Massive changes? No. Not massive changes. First of all because that is not what we think we need. Secondly because of the profile of the club. Third because of what the market is. Year after year after year it is more difficult. So, I am not thinking of an overhaul. Of course, we need to make our squad better, that is obvious."

Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino as manager in November 2019, and he signed Benfica's Gedson Fernandes on an 18-month loan and winger Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven in the January transfer window.

Bergwijn has already made an impact at his new club:

The club also made midfielder Giovani Lo Celso's loan move from Real Betis permanent for a reported fee of £27.2 million, while Christian Eriksen departed for Inter Milan and Danny Rose joined Newcastle United on loan.

Losing forwards Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son to injury has left Mourinho short of options for the remainder of the season and exposed the club's lack of depth in attack.

Tottenham were offered the chance to re-sign striker Fernando Llorente in the January transfer window but decided against the move, according to Sky Sports News.

Mourinho has 18-year-old Troy Parrott available but has been reluctant to select the youngster despite the club's injury problems.

Parrott has made only three appearances this season for Spurs, and Mourinho has explained why the teenager has struggled for game time:

The young striker will be on the bench for Tottenham's fifth-round FA Cup clash against Norwich City on Wednesday. Mourinho told reporters he will be a substitute but added, "he is very young kid with a lot, a lot, a lot to learn."

The FA Cup represents Tottenham's best chance of silverware in what has been a difficult season for the north Londoners. The club are seventh in the Premier League and lost 1-0 to RB Leipzig in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last-16 tie.