Michael Thomas: 'I Am Still a Man on a Mission' After Record Saints Contract

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas didn't let his five-year, $96.2 million contract extension last July blunt his motivation on the field.

"When I signed my deal, I went right to work," Thomas said in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I was a man on a mission, and I am still a man on a mission."

Rather than growing comfortable with his long-term financial security and taking a step backward, Thomas, who turned 27 on Tuesday, enjoyed a record-setting 2019 campaign.

His 149 receptions eclipsed Marvin Harrison's previous single-season mark of 143, and his 1,725 receiving yards were the seventh-most over a single season.

Thomas' production didn't suffer much when Teddy Bridgewater replaced an injured Drew Brees for five games as the starting quarterback. He had 42 receptions for 55 yards and three touchdowns over that stretch.

In general, the Saints had little reason to think giving Thomas a market-level extension carried any more risk than a typical NFL contract.

Since the team selected him in the second round of the 2016 draft, the former Ohio State star has been one of the league's most consistent pass-catchers. He's first in receptions (470), second in receiving yards (5,512) and tied for fifth in touchdowns (32).

Especially with Brees back for at least one more year, Thomas shouldn't start slowing down in 2020.