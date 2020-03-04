Napoli vs. Inter: 2020 Coppa Italia Semi-Final TV Schedule, Live Stream

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Napoli welcome Inter Milan to the Stadio San Paolo on Thursday for the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final leading 1-0 from the first leg.

Fabian Ruiz's goal at the San Siro means Gennaro Gattuso's side have the advantage in the tie as they seek a sixth Coppa triumph and their first since 2014.

Inter will have their work cut out to reach the final but won 3-1 at Napoli in Serie A on January 6 and know a similar result would be enough to see them progress.

Date: Thursday, March 5

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 3 (UK)

Live Stream: BT Sport app (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)



Odds (courtesy of Caesars Palace): Napoli 14-9, Draw 23-9, Inter Milan 5-3

Match Preview

Napoli could be boosted by the return of key defender Kalidou Koulibaly for Thursday's match. The centre-back is back in training after a thigh strain and could make his comeback, per Football Italia.

Gattuso's improving side have lost just once in their last nine games under their new manager and head into the match on the back of three straight Serie A wins:

Defence will be key on Thursday and Napoli have a good record in the competition, keeping clean sheets in their last two Coppa Italia home matches against Lazio and Perugia.

The Partenopei have also kept clean sheets in four of their last five Coppa Italia meetings with Inter, and another one on Thursday would guarantee them a place in the final.

Gattuso has made it clear how he wants his side to play:

Yet Inter have bags of firepower, with striker Lautaro Martinez set to return from suspension and take his place alongside Romelu Lukaku in attack:

Goalkeeper Samir Handanovic should also return to the starting XI for the first time since January after suffering a hairline fracture to a finger.

Inter have struggled against the top sides this season, losing to Lazio, Napoli and Juventus and being knocked out in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

However, they do have the quality to turn this game around and will be the fresher team having seen Sunday's Serie A clash with Juventus postponed because of coronavirus fears.