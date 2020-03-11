The 1 Player Every NFL Team Should Sign This Offseason

27 of 32

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Ben Roethlisberger is old and expensive, which means the Pittsburgh Steelers have little choice but to shoot for the stars in 2020. But with almost no cap space and plenty of in-house work to do on defense, they'll have to be beggars rather than choosers in their pursuit of more support for Big Ben.

They desperately need an upgrade at tight end after incumbent starter Vance McDonald totaled just 273 receiving yards and averaged 7.2 yards per catch last season. That was the lowest average in the NFL among 118 qualified tight ends and receivers. The Steelers can save $5.7 million by parting ways with him, and they shouldn't have to spend much more than that to land a second-tier free-agent tight end like Eric Ebron.

The 2014 first-round pick won't get as much love as Hooper or Henry because he's coming off a down year and was a bust with the Lions before that. But he's still only 26, and he proved in 2018 that under the right circumstances, he can excel. That year, with Andrew Luck running the Indianapolis offense, he led all tight ends with 13 touchdown catches in a Pro Bowl campaign.

He's worth a flier for a team that will otherwise have to abstain from free agency.