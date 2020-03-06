Ranking Obi Toppin and Top Men's National Player of the Year Candidates

10 of 10

Stats: 19.8 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 2.1 APG, 1.3 BPG, 0.9 SPG, 32.0 PER

Laine Higgins of the Wall Street Journal recently wrote an article titled, "The College Basketball Season Without a Household Name," which offered the following assessment:

"Last winter, a certain 6-foot-7, 285-pound Duke freshman dominated the court and the airwaves: Zion Williamson was quite literally the biggest thing to hit college basketball in decades. Making it to March without knowing his name would have required hibernation.

"But this year, a season without One Great Team or One Transcendent Player, it's a different story. You would be forgiven if you had no idea who might succeed Williamson as the 2020 national player of the year."

A big reason for that is the nation's most compelling player is suiting up for the Dayton Flyers in the Atlantic 10 Conference.

Obi Toppin filled up the stat sheet as a freshman with 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.6 steals per game.

This season, he's improved those numbers across the board.

Since being held to eight points against Grambling on Dec. 23, Toppin is averaging 20.4 points per game on a blistering .636 field-goal percentage, and he has the Flyers in position for a run at a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

In terms of impact on his team's success, the case for Toppin to win National Player of the Year is a compelling one.

