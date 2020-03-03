David Price: 'My Legs Were Shaking' from Nerves in Dodgers Spring Training Debut

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher David Price said he battled through some nervous energy in his first spring training appearance with the club Monday.

"It's been a while since I faced hitters wearing a different jersey," he told reporters. "It's the first time I've been in a game in six, almost seven months. My legs were shaking out there. It's just, if you love what you do you're definitely going to have nerves. It was fun. I definitely enjoyed it, getting back out there."

Price, who was acquired in a February trade with the Boston Red Sox that also sent Mookie Betts to L.A., allowed two earned runs on three hits and two walks in 1.1 innings as part of the team's 6-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. Three of the four outs he recorded came via strikeout.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.