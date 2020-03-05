NFL Teams That Are Destined to Disappoint in 2020

1 of 5

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

This feels like one of the first seasons the Bill Belichick-led New England Patriots might be vulnerable.

The Tom Brady drama hangs over things, as the veteran quarterback is free to at least tease a trip to free agency. Even if it's a standoff between the two parties until a new collective bargaining agreement goes through, we'll work with the presumption Brady comes back.

His return will come with plenty of hype and expectations. But despite 12 wins last year, Brady and Co. got bounced early in the playoffs. At the age of 42, he completed just 60.8 percent of his passes with 4,000-plus yards.

The Patriots defense is poised to regress next year after boasting arguably the best unit of the Belichick era. Now add potential key free-agent losses like Devin McCourty and Kyle Van Noy on the defensive side of the ball, as well as productive guard Joe Thuney. After a Brady extension, there doesn't figure to be much left of the current estimated $44 million in cap space.

Last year's late-season performance, marred by losses to AFC contenders Kansas City and Houston, as well as a rebuilding Miami team in the AFC East before the playoff loss to Tennessee, seems like foreshadowing—the dropoff could be real.