WWE Raw Ratings Increase to 2.26M Viewers with Beth Phoenix's Edge Injury Update

Monday night's episode of WWE Raw on USA Network featuring Beth Phoenix providing an injury update on Edge saw its viewership increase compared to last week.

According to Figure Four Online's Bryan Alvarez, Monday's Raw garnered 2.257 million viewers, which is up slightly from last week's 2.210 million.

The main event segment saw Phoenix come to the ring to provide an injury update on her husband, Edge, after Randy Orton took him out with a Conchairto several weeks ago.

Not surprisingly, Orton interrupted Phoenix and tried to hug her, but she refused. After weeks of refusing to give a reason for why he attempted to end Edge's career, The Viper finally came clean. He claimed that he loves Edge so much that he wanted to take him out once and for all and prevent him from putting his body on the line so that Beth can have a husband and their children can have a father.

Orton then called Beth an enabler and said he loves Edge more than she ever could. That caused Phoenix to slap Orton and then go for a low blow, but The Apex Predator retaliated with an RKO that left The Glamazon laying in the middle of the ring.

Raw was bookended by quality segments, as the show opened with Paul Heyman cutting a promo on behalf of WWE champion Brock Lesnar. When Heyman referred to WrestleMania challenger Drew McIntyre as a "stupid big b---h," however, things got physical.

Lesnar pretended he was going to walk away only to rush at McIntyre, but the Scottish Superstar took him out with a Claymore Kick.

After selling the move for a substantial amount of time, Lesnar tried to make his way up the stage and into the back, but McIntyre reappeared and hit him with two additional Claymores to put an exclamation point on the segment.

Also, after losing to Seth Rollins and Murphy at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia last week, The Street Profits got another shot at the Raw Tag Team Championships.

After AOP got ejected from ringside and Kevin Owens showed up to hit Rollins with a stunner while the referee was distracted, Montez Ford executed a frog splash and pinned Rollins to win the titles for his team.

Following their defeat, Rollins and Murphy were granted a rematch against The Street Profits for the Raw Tag Team Championships at Sunday's Elimination Chamber event.

By next week's Raw, WWE will truly be on the fast track to WrestleMania, as Elimination Chamber will be over and there will be less than one month until The Showcase of the Immortals.

