5 Biggest Men's NCAA Tournament No. 1 Seed Snubs

Andy Hayt/Getty Images

No matter the sport, championships bring the game's history to the fore. It’s particularly thick in college basketball, whose de facto theme song, the iconic "One Shining Moment," is an annual exercise in nostalgia.

The NCAA men's basketball tournament will soon tip off and generate more of those moments, but there are plenty of conversations to tide us over in the meantime. The topic that's consuming everyone now is tournament positioning, particularly whether a given team will make the field and, if it does, what seed it might receive. That's a game within a game, one that can be addressed from a number of angles, including whether teams were "snubbed" by the selection committee.

Usually, a snubbed team didn't make the tournament despite possibly having a more credible case than purportedly less qualified teams that got the nod instead. But there's another variation of the snub game: teams that got a raw deal at the top line.

Let's take a look at the five biggest No. 1 seed snubs in March Madness history, starting with the most recent example.