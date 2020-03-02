Mike Trout, Wife Jessica Reveal They're Expecting 1st Child with Emotional Video

Masterpress/Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout announced Monday that he and his wife Jessica are expecting their first child.

Trout shared a video on Twitter, which included the moment Jessica first told him she was pregnant:

Jessica also commented on the announcement:

With his son due in August, the Angels can expect to be without the three-time AL MVP for a stretch of games this season. Manager Joe Maddon at least has plenty of time to prepare.

The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya noted the younger Trout will be 11 by the time his dad's 12-year, $426.5 million contract with the Angels expires.

Mike and Jessica Trout got married in December 2017 after getting engaged in July 2016.

"She's been there before baseball and through the whole journey," Trout said of his wife. "You say we're getting married young—I was with her for 11 years."