ACC Tournament 2020: TV Schedule and Early Bracket Predictions

Even though ACC men's basketball is not as deep as it typically is, its conference tournament is projected to carry plenty of excitement.

The Florida State Seminoles, Louisville Cardinals, Duke Blue Devils and Virginia Cavaliers have established themselves as the class of the league, and if the tournament goes to form, they would participate in two highly anticipated semifinals.

Before the top four programs hit the hardwood in Greensboro, North Carolina, a handful of upset-minded squads will try to gain momentum ahead of quarterfinal meetings with the league's elite.

The NC State Wolfpack and Clemson Tigers have sprung upsets during the regular season, but they need a few more to join those four in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The 2020 edition of the ACC tournament will feature 14 of the league's 15 teams after the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets accepted a postseason ban Monday, per Ken Sugiura of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

ACC Tournament Schedule

All Times ET

Games to be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ACC Network

Tuesday, March 10

No. 12 seed vs. No. 13 seed (2 p.m.)

No. 11 seed vs. No. 14 seed (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, March 11

No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed (noon)

No. 5 seed vs. No. 12/No. 13 winner (2:30 p.m.)

No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed (7 p.m.)

No. 6 seed vs. No. 11/No. 14 winner (9:30 p.m.)

Thursday, March 12

No. 1 seed vs. No. 8/No. 9 winner (12:30 p.m.)

No. 4 seed vs. No. 5/No. 12/No. 13 winner (3 p.m.)

No. 2 seed vs. No. 7/No. 10 winner (7 p.m.)

No. 3 seed vs. No. 6/No. 11/No. 14 winner (9:30 p.m.)

Friday, March 13

Semifinal No. 1 (7 p.m.)

Semifinal No. 2 (9:30 p.m.)

Saturday, March 14

Championship (8:30 p.m.)

Bracket Predictions

1. Florida State

2. Louisville

3. Duke

4. Virginia

5. Syracuse

6. NC State

7. Notre Dame

8. Clemson

9. Virginia Tech

10. Boston College

11. Miami

12. Wake Forest

13. Pittsburgh

14. North Carolina

Following Duke's Monday win over NC State, the top three teams in the ACC are separated by one game.

Louisville holds a 15-4 mark in conference play, while Florida State is 14-4 and Duke is 14-5. Virginia is 1.5 games behind the Cardinals at 13-5.

The Cardinals and Cavaliers close out the regular season at the latter's John Paul Jones Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Louisville owns wins over Virginia and Duke, but it dropped both of its matchups with Florida State, which means if the two teams are tied, the Seminoles would take the No. 1 seed.

Leonard Hamilton's side closes with a Wednesday road trip to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and a Saturday home clash with the Boston College Eagles.

With the guard trio of Devin Vassell, Trent Forrest and M.J. Walker leading the way by each averaging over 10 points per game, the Seminoles should be able to pass their final two regular-season tests.

Florida State possesses a 4-1 record versus ranked foes, with the only slip-up coming against Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Blue Devils have one game remaining against the North Carolina Tar Heels at home, and if Florida State and Louisville do not lose, they would be slotted into the No. 3 seed.

No matter what happens with Virginia in the next week, it has no way of dropping out of the top four.

If no upsets occur in the quarterfinals, Florida State could meet Virginia in one semifinal and Louisville might square off with Duke.

Of the four, three of them have won the ACC tournament before. Duke has won 21 times, Virginia owns three titles and Florida State was victorious in 2012.

NCAA tournament seeding could be on the line in those matchups. At the moment, ESPN's Joe Lunardi projects Florida State as a No. 2 seed, Duke and Louisville as No. 3 seeds and Virginia is a No. 9.

Virginia has the most to gain in terms of seeding because it could reel off two marquee wins in addition to the victories it earned in the regular season over Florida State and Duke.

Even if Florida State wins out, there is no guarantee it will move up the seed line since the Kansas Jayhawks, Baylor Bears, San Diego State Aztecs and Gonzaga Bulldogs have been considered No. 1 seeds for most of the season.

If Duke or Louisville win in Greensboro, a No. 2 seed might be in their future and Florida State could fall to a No. 3.

Over the last five years, two No. 5 seeds and one No. 6 seed advanced to the ACC tournament semifinals, but in each case, it was either Duke or North Carolina that did so.

Given the dominance of the marquee programs in the conference tournament, it is hard to predict an extended run for any of the dark horse candidates.

