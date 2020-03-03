Drew McIntyre Destroys Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton Shocks Again, More Raw Fallout

0 of 5

Monday's Raw had three things it needed to do all at once. It had to show the fallout from Super ShowDown, set up Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view and continue the buildup for WrestleMania 36 on April 5.

Most of Super ShowDown was ignored save for a few video packages, but one bout WWE made sure to recap was The Undertaker showing up to chokeslam AJ Styles and pin him in a few seconds.

Raw started out hot with Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar in the same ring and it continued to build momentum with a tag title match.

The rest of the show ebbed and flowed after that. Erick Rowan revealed what he has been keeping in his cage, Ricochet got another title shot and Beth Phoenix showed up to provide an update on Edge's health.

Let's look at some of the biggest moments from Raw and what they mean for the future.