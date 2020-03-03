Drew McIntyre Destroys Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton Shocks Again, More Raw FalloutMarch 3, 2020
Drew McIntyre Destroys Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton Shocks Again, More Raw Fallout
Monday's Raw had three things it needed to do all at once. It had to show the fallout from Super ShowDown, set up Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view and continue the buildup for WrestleMania 36 on April 5.
Most of Super ShowDown was ignored save for a few video packages, but one bout WWE made sure to recap was The Undertaker showing up to chokeslam AJ Styles and pin him in a few seconds.
Raw started out hot with Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar in the same ring and it continued to build momentum with a tag title match.
The rest of the show ebbed and flowed after that. Erick Rowan revealed what he has been keeping in his cage, Ricochet got another title shot and Beth Phoenix showed up to provide an update on Edge's health.
Let's look at some of the biggest moments from Raw and what they mean for the future.
Drew McIntyre Kicks Brock Lesnar's Head off
Lesnar is going into WrestleMania 36 as the WWE champion but if what we saw on Monday is any indication, he will not be leaving with the title.
The Beast and Paul Heyman were doing their usual thing when Drew McIntyre showed up to show his 'Mania opponent that he was not scared.
Lesnar acted like he was going to leave before rushing at McIntyre. The Scottish Psychopath was ready and nailed the champion with a Claymore to the face. Not one to be satisfied, McIntyre came back and hit two more.
Lesnar is good at making his opponents look like they have a chance against him but we have never seen anyone physically dominate The Beast like this.
WWE clearly wants McIntyre to look strong heading into 'Mania and this segment made him look like the most dangerous man in WWE. We will likely see Lesnar show up and get some revenge in the coming weeks to balance things out.
The Street Profits Get the Smoke
After a few months of sporadic booking and hit-or-miss backstage segments, WWE finally did something right with The Street Profits.
Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated Seth Rollins and Murphy in the first bout on Monday's Raw to become the new tag team champions.
The crowd was hot for this match from the opening bell and exploded in cheers when The Street Profits finally won gold. There wasn't a single butt left in a seat during their celebration.
This is great news for both the new champions and the WWE Universe because it means the Raw tag team division can begin rebuilding itself after months of poor booking.
Teams like The Viking Raiders, AOP, The OC, and Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins have been biding their time until they can get back into the hunt for gold. Now is that time.
Erick Rowan Finally Reveals What's in the Cage
After several months of speculation, Erick Rowan revealed what he has been keeping in his cage. Let's just say it was an underwhelming reveal.
What was probably meant to be a creepy segment ended up playing for laughs. When asked nicely by No Way Jose and his conga line if they could see what he had, The Redwood pulled a giant spider out of the cage.
This is the thing that Mojo Rawley was so scared of when he got a peak a few months ago. It did not even look close to real. It looked more like one of those decorations you buy at Halloween to hang from your ceiling.
WWE waited so long to show us what was in the cage that it could never live up to the hype. We reached a point where nobody cared anymore and now, Rowan is stuck with another bad gimmick.
Let's hope he ditches the cage altogether next week. This has not done his character any favors and he should focus more on having good matches than having pets. At least the so-called mystery is over.
Ricochet Goes from No. 1 Contender to Jobber
Ricochet was built up quite a bit before Super ShowDown so he looked like a credible challenger for Lesnar's WWE Championship. He won several matches and WWE put together some great video packages for him.
Then, The Beast beat him at Super ShowDown without breaking a sweat. All it took was a few suplexes and an F-5. Lesnar was probably on a flight out of Saudi Arabia within an hour.
You would think WWE would have Ricochet pick up a win on Raw to keep him near the top of the roster but the company went in a different direction.
Ricochet received a 24/7 title shot against Riddick Moss and much to everyone's surprise, Moss defeated him clean. While it wasn't a squash, many would say Ricochet was jobbed out to Moss.
There have been no rumors of backstage heat so it's confusing to see The One and Only go from being the No. 1 contender to putting over a new talent in the span of a few days.
This is great for Moss because he got to defeat a popular talent, but this does not bode well for Ricochet heading into WrestleMania.
Randy Orton Explains Himself
The Glamazon closed Raw by coming to the ring to provide an update on Edge's health following Orton's brutal attack the night after The Royal Rumble.
The Viper came out immediately and gave an explanation for his actions. He claimed to have done it out of love for Edge and his family because he knew if he did not take his friend out, somebody else would do something even worse to him and potentially leave his wife and children without a husband and father.
It was an incredible promo from a veteran who has been criticized for his flat mic work in the past. When The Viper turns it on, there is nobody better.
Phoenix was awesome in her role as she shifted between emotions. One second she was angry, the next she was sad and crying. She said a lot without saying a word.
The tension built throughout the segment and when she had finally heard enough, Phoenix slapped and kicked Orton. He immediately fired back with an RKO that shocked the crowd into silence.
It was an effective segment that made Orton into an even bigger heel than he already was after attacking Matt Hardy two weeks in a row. It was a hard segment to watch because it was supposed to be.
When WWE tries, it can tell a compelling story. This is going to be one of those feuds. Just imagine how angry Edge is going to be the next time we see him.
The hard part is carrying this feud for the next several weeks. There is not a lot WWE can do to make The Viper look more sinister, so it will have to switch gears and begin telling the story from Edge's perspective moving forward.