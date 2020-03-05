The 10 Greatest Bargains in MLB Entering 2020 Season

1 of 10

John Bazemore/Associated Press

2019 WAR: 4.0

2020 Salary: $583,500

Outfielder Austin Meadows hit 33 home runs with a .922 OPS for the Tampa Bay Rays last season after coming over in the 2018 trade-deadline deal that sent right-hander Chris Archer to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Meadows earned a deserved All-Star nod in 2019, snagged stray MVP votes and looks like a star on the rise for Tampa Bay.

He'll turn 25 in May and won't reach arbitration until 2022. The tight-budgeted Rays likely won't be able to sign him to an expensive extension, but he's a huge part of their small-market plans and will be a key piece as they look to build upon last year's wild-card slot.