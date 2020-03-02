NFL Trade Rumors: Bengals' Cordy Glenn, Panthers' Trai Turner Subject of Talks

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Teams looking for offensive line help could find it on the trade market with both Cordy Glenn and Trai Turner reportedly being shopped this week, according to Jenna Laine of ESPN.

Glenn could be released if he's not traded by the Cincinnati Bengals, per Laine.

Turner would especially be a top commodity after making the Pro Bowl in five straight seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

While Turner has been dominant on the field, he also comes with a hefty price tag after signing a four-year, $45 million extension. Per Spotrac, his cap hit of $12.8 million is fifth among guards in the NFL for 2020 and he'll be No. 1 at the position in 2021 at $15.4 million.

He's also missed nine games over the past three years, including three last season while dealing with an ankle injury.

With the Panthers potentially going through a rebuild after a 5-11 campaign, they can afford to move on from the talented player and acquire assets to help for the future.

Glenn is in a much different situation with Cincinnati, only appearing in six games while making his debut in Week 12. The 30-year-old was out due to a concussion and shoulder problems, while also being suspended for disciplinary reasons.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the offensive tackle had a heated discussion with a coach after believing the team rushed him back from his concussion.

It seems his time in Cincinnati has come to an end, but the team will first see if it can get value back in a trade.