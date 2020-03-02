Yankees Trade Rumors: Steven Matz Talks Held with Mets Amid NYY's Injury Issues

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The New York Yankees find themselves lacking depth in the starting rotation heading into this season, with Luis Severino out for the season, James Paxton out until May and Domingo German suspended for the first 63 games of the season.

But according to Mike Puma and Ken Davidoff of the New York Post, the Yankees have shown interest in New York Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz.

Per that report, "the Yankees have contacted the Mets about Matz's potential availability, according to industry sources. The Mets are willing to listen, but there is skepticism that momentum for a deal will build this early in the calendar."

