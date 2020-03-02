Potential NFL Draft Dominoes If Washington Goes All-In on Tua Tagovailoa

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

One year ago, the Washington Redskins spent the 15th overall pick on Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Now armed with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, they may be eyeing another quarterback: Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa.

"They felt like Dwayne was not the guy right now," a source told the South Florida Sun Sentinel's Safid Deen. "They want to bring in Tua, just get it going and compete."

Although this could just be a smokescreen to drive up the value of the No. 2 pick in trade discussions, Haskins didn't cement himself as a clear-cut franchise quarterback during his rookie season. He finished with 1,365 touchdowns, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games, and Washington went 2-5 during his seven starts.

"Dwayne has a long way to go," Washington's senior vice president of football operations Doug Williams said last month, per ESPN's John Keim. "But like I told him, he was doing what we expected him to do. He was ascending. Hopefully, the way he goes now, he keeps going up."

If Washington doesn't believe Haskins is its quarterback of the future, Tagovailoa could be a legitimate option at No. 2. After all, the Arizona Cardinals spent the No. 1 pick on Kyler Murray in 2019 after selecting Josh Rosen 10th overall the year prior.

"We're going to cover all our bases and just see what happens," head coach Ron Rivera told reporters at the combine.

Tagovailoa's lightning-quick release, natural accuracy and overall efficiency made him one of the best quarterbacks in college football history. He received "overwhelmingly positive reports on his dislocated hip" at the combine, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, which is why Washington can't skip a step in this year's evaluation process.

If Tagovailoa aces his personal pro day on April 9, Washington could decide to build around the 22-year-old instead of Ohio State defensive end Chase Young. The quarterback position always takes priority, especially if the team isn't sold on Haskins.

If Washington does select Tagovailoa at No. 2, it would create enormous ripple effects throughout the draft.



Detroit Lions

The Lions couldn't imagine a better situation than both Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow being off the board before the third overall pick.

Detroit could choose Young, the best non-quarterback prospect in the draft, or trade the third pick to another quarterback-needy team desperate to land Oregon's Justin Herbert.

The Lions couldn't go wrong adding a pass-rusher of Young's caliber. Yet the latter option is far more intriguing since they could receive a windfall of draft assets without having to trade down too far.

The Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers could all be in play with the fifth, sixth and seventh picks, respectively. Teams in the early teens such as the Las Vegas Raiders or Indianapolis Colts might want to leapfrog them all, too.

However, the Lions might not want to move down more than a few draft slots to ensure they could still obtain a top-tier prospect. For example, a swap with the Dolphins would allow the Lions to add extra draft assets and still land someone like Ohio State cornerback Jeffrey Okudah or Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins stripped down their roster over the past year and entered a full-on rebuild with an eye on adding Tagovailoa or another top-tier quarterback prospect, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

First-year head coach Brian Flores got the most out of the bare-bones roster, guiding the Dolphins to a 5-11 record. However, that may cost Miami the quarterback that team owner Stephen Ross has wanted for well over a year.

Apparently, the feeling is mutual.

Deen reported Tagovailoa "still wants to play for the Dolphins and hopes Miami can execute a draft-day trade" despite receiving what seemed like "a bit of a cold shoulder" when he met with them at the combine.

"It doesn't change how he feels about Miami," a source told Deen. "Miami is the place for him."

The best-laid plans can fall apart when one facet doesn't go as expected. With Tua off the board at No. 5, the Dolphins would have to turn to Herbert or look at other options via free agency or trade.

Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina Panthers



With the No. 6 overall pick, the Chargers might get left out of the quarterback draft derby. Instead, they can concentrate on a talented offensive tackle class to help protect whoever lines up behind center.

For now, Tyrod Taylor is the obvious choice due to his previous starting experience and familiarity with head coach Anthony Lynn's preferred scheme.

"Right now, we have Tyrod Taylor as the starting quarterback," general manager Tom Telesco told reporters at the combine. "We're confident we can win with Tyrod."

However, The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue and Joseph Person shared a fascinating possibility:

"League sources aren't convinced the Panthers will stick with Newton and say there could still be a trade market for him in June, depending on how the quarterback shuffle winds up. As it stands currently, though, the most convincing market for Newton is thought to be with the Los Angeles Chargers, who have parted ways with Philip Rivers and will be in desperate need to sell tickets in their new stadium."

Tagovailoa coming off the board one pick earlier than expected could create a massive tidal wave across the league, culminating with a former MVP behind shipped from one coast to the other.

Haskins' Next Stop

If Washington did take Tagovailoa at No. 2, it wouldn't bode well for Haskins' long-term future in the nation's capital.

"He's not anointed, that's for sure," Rivera said in reference to Haskins, per Deen. "I expect him to come in and compete and work, and we'll see what happens."

Teams with aging quarterbacks should try to pry Haskins away as a long-term developmental prospect behind their current options. The Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts (if they sign Rivers) are ideal landing spots.

It's a crowded market, though. The top three quarterback prospects will have a significant effect on how the league looks next year and beyond. Meanwhile, Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota will join Haskins as sub-30-year-old possibilities with plenty of potential.

Haskins is a better option than Georgia's Jacob Fromm, Washington Nick Eason and Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts, all of whom are possible Day 2 draft options. He should command more than what the Dolphins traded for Rosen (the 2019 62nd overall pick and a 2002 fifth-round pick).

Shifting Landscape

Forget Tom Brady, because his name recognition is what's driving interest in his free agency. Yes, he can help another team, but he's best served staying in New England and leading the Patriots until he retires. The same applies to Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.

With those two in place, Tagovailoa becomes the most important piece to the NFL's offseason quarterback puzzle. Washington shouldn't avoid passing on him solely because it already has Haskins on the roster. If it does select Tagovailoa at No. 2, the league could look far different than it does at the moment.

Herbert could be leading the Dolphins at some point next year. Newton could be wearing powder blue instead of Carolina blue. Haskins could go from projected starter in the nation's capital to backup waiting for his turn.

Will Washington begin that process by selecting Tagovailoa instead of Young? We'll find out in less than two months.

