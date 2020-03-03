Copa del Rey 2020: Semi-Final Leg 2 Odds, Live-Stream Schedule, Picks

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The 2020 Copa del Rey has reached the semi-final stage, with an unlikely name set to lift the trophy on April 18 in Seville.

Mirandes of the Segunda Division host Real Sociedad in their second leg on Wednesday, while Granada welcome Athletic Club Bilbao on Thursday.

Sociedad defeated their second-tier opponents 2-1 in the first leg, and Athletic Club were 1-0 winners over Granada in their opening encounter.

Real Madrid and Barcelona were toppled in the previous round by Sociedad and Athletic Club, respectively.

Semi-Final Schedule, Odds and Picks

Wednesday, March 4

Mirandes: 3-1, Sociedad: 4-5, draw: 31-10 (Sociedad to advance to final)

Thursday, March 5

Granada: 8-5, Athletic Club: 2-1, draw: 2-1 (Athletic Club to advance to final)

Live-streaming available in the United States on ESPN+. All odds via Caesars Palace.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

The Copa semi-finals without Real Madrid or Barca appears strange, but this season's competition has been a vehicle for surprises.

Athletic Club hold an exceptional Copa record as 23-time winners, but they have not lifted either of Spain's two major titles since their double success in 1983-84. However, they have reached three Copa finals in the past 11 years.

Granada were La Liga's surprise package during the opening weeks of the campaign and briefly topped the table, but their form has dropped off dramatically since the end of October.

A strike from Athletic Club captain Iker Muniain was enough to wrestle an advantage heading into the second leg, and Los Leones' deep-rooted tradition in the Copa could now extend to another final appearance.

However, Granada have improved in recent matches: They are unbeaten in six of their last eight games in all competitions.

Athletic Club need only a clean sheet to advance to the final, but they've had a mixed bag of results in recent weeks. They defeated Barca in the cup on February 6 but then failed to pick up a point in La Liga until Sunday's win over Villarreal.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Mirandes have provided the fairytale story of the Copa this season and will have every neutral in Spain supporting them on Wednesday.

Real Sociedad's 2-1 advantage makes them clear favourites to advance to the final, but Mirandes have a vital away goal in their pocket. A 1-0 victory at home would be enough to progress.

Ideally, La Real would have preferred a more convincing first-leg result, and the goal they conceded six minutes before half-time in that game could have major implications at the Estadio Municipal de Anduva.

Mirandes reached the last four in 2011-12, but a goal and a clean sheet on Wednesday will grant them a hugely unexpected appearance in the Copa del Rey final. Expect the majority of fans in the nation to be cheering them on.