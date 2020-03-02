AP College Basketball Poll 2020: Complete Week 18 Rankings Released

Kansas remains the nation's top-ranked team, but the Big 12's stronghold on the top of college basketball is over after Baylor's upset loss to TCU. 

Gonzaga moved up one slot to No. 2 in the latest Associated Press poll and is followed by Dayton, Baylor and San Diego State to round out the top five.

Here is a look at the Top 25 in full:

1. Kansas

2. Gonzaga

3. Dayton

4. Baylor

5. San Diego State

6. Kentucky

7. Florida State 

8. Seton Hall

9. Maryland

10. Louisville

11. Creighton

12. Duke

13. Oregon

14. Villanova

15. BYU

16. Michigan State

17. Auburn

18. Iowa

19. Ohio State

20. Penn State

21. Houston

22. Virginia

23. Illinois

24. Wisconsin

25. Michigan 

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

