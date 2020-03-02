AP College Basketball Poll 2020: Complete Week 18 Rankings Released

AP College Basketball Poll 2020: Complete Week 18 Rankings ReleasedMarch 2, 2020
Kansas remains the nation's top-ranked team, but the Big 12's stronghold on the top of college basketball is over after Baylor's upset loss to TCU.
Gonzaga moved up one slot to No. 2 in the latest Associated Press poll and is followed by Dayton, Baylor and San Diego State to round out the top five.
Here is a look at the Top 25 in full:
1. Kansas
2. Gonzaga
3. Dayton
4. Baylor
5. San Diego State
6. Kentucky
7. Florida State
8. Seton Hall
9. Maryland
10. Louisville
11. Creighton
12. Duke
13. Oregon
14. Villanova
15. BYU
16. Michigan State
17. Auburn
18. Iowa
19. Ohio State
20. Penn State
21. Houston
22. Virginia
23. Illinois
24. Wisconsin
25. Michigan
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.
The Future of Women’s Hoops
No. 1 recruit Paige Bueckers hasn’t lost in 2 years and ‘could score on every possession.’ Is she UConn’s savior?