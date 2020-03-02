Dak Prescott Rumors: Cowboys QB 'Might Prefer to Do a Shorter-Term' Contract

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly considering signing a shorter-term deal with the team, preferring it to a long-term commitment.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, a three-year deal―similar to that of Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins―would allow him to hit free agency again at the age of 29:

"One source suggested that Prescott might prefer to do a shorter-term deal than the traditional long Cowboys deal that allows them to keep restructuring for cap relief. If Prescott signed a Kirk Cousins-style three-year deal, for example, he'd hit free agency again at age 29. Prescott might also be waiting to see whether the Texans extend Deshaun Watson this offseason, and then he could work off of that deal if it establishes new quarterback standards."

Prescott is not under contract for 2020, and after finding plenty of success over his four seasons, he appears in line for a major payday.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will use the exclusive franchise tag to keep him around if needed, but a deal before the March 12 deadline is preferred:

Jones has made it very clear how he feels about the 26-year-old signal-caller, per The Athletic's Jon Machota:

Prescott set career highs in passing yards and touchdowns last season, with 4,902 and 30, respectively. He also threw just 11 interceptions and finished the year with a passer rating of 99.7, his best since his rookie season.

The fourth-rounder out of Mississippi State started all 16 games for a fourth season in a row, compiling a 40-24 record.

NFC East rival Carson Wentz signed a lucrative four-year, $128 million extension before the 2019 season despite starting all 16 games only once until that point, and that deal will be one of the contracts Prescott is working off.