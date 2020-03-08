Final Predictions for Shayna Baszler and WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Match Card

Final Predictions for Shayna Baszler and WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Match CardMarch 8, 2020
WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 will be the final bump in the Road to WrestleMania 36 with a card that is equal parts crucial to the big event and baffling in how it is pointless.
On one hand, six Superstars will fight for the right to challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship. On the other hand, the match doesn't even need to happen, as Shayna Baszler winning is a foregone conclusion.
The SmackDown Tag Team Championship is on the line in an Elimination Chamber, for some reason, which could upset that division's balance heading toward Tampa.
Andrade and Humberto Carrillo will have what feels like their millionth match in months and Braun Strowman will have to beat three of SmackDown's finest to retain the intercontinental title.
What's going to happen at Elimination Chamber 2020? Let's go through one final round of picks and predictions before tonight's event!
Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy
If you liked The Street Profits against Murphy and Seth Rollins at Super ShowDown and a few days ago on Raw, you're in luck, as WWE copied and pasted it for the third time in just over a week.
Since this match has been done and the title change already happened, this is a hollow segment.
It's extremely unlikely the titles go back to Rollins and Murphy, as WWE wouldn't have bothered crowning new champions in the first place.
The Monday Night Messiah and his disciple will lose in probably a near-exact replica situation as Raw, with Kevin Owens interfering to give Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins an edge.
At most, there will be appearances by AOP and The Viking Raiders to set up a multi-team match at WrestleMania for the titles, but the end result will stay the same.
Prediction: The Street Profits win.
United States Championship Match: Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo
Someone in WWE is obsessed with the feud between Andrade and Humberto Carrillo and can't get enough of their matches, as the two have fought each other sometimes more than once per week nearly nonstop for months.
No matter what happens—definitive wins and injury angles included—another rematch is always just around the corner.
Ultimately, that means this doesn't matter. If Andrade retains, Carrillo will just get another shot. If Carrillo wins, Andrade will get an attempt to win his title back, despite WWE's thinly-veiled insistence that the rematch clause was expunged.
Flipping a coin is about as effective to pick this as it needs to be, but if WWE wants anybody to invest in Carrillo going forward, he'll have to win the title. Losing again will destroy what little credibility he has left to carry that belt with any dignity down the line if he has to earn yet another title opportunity for WrestleMania.
It's probably not a smart decision to put the belt on someone who is arguably the fifth most popular person in a mostly four-person feud (as Zelina Vega gets a far bigger reaction), but WWE's made bigger mistakes in the past around this time of the year. One more won't sink the ship.
Prediction: Carrillo wins.
SmackDown Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match
Over the years, WWE's tendency has been to book multi-team matches for the tag titles at WrestleMania.
As such, it's strange the SmackDown Tag Team Championship is on the line in an Elimination Chamber match that will pit every pairing on the blue brand against each other so close to the big show.
Otis and Dolph Ziggler's storyline will lead to a collision between those two separate from these titles, so both of their teams stand no chance. Lucha House Party has been a non-factor for so many months that they have even less of a shot.
This comes down to the three teams who will likely fight in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania: The Miz and John Morrison, The New Day and The Usos.
As The New Day were just champions and only dropped the titles at Super ShowDown, they won't likely win them back here. The Usos also scored a victory over The Miz and Morrison on SmackDown, which gives them a one-up.
To balance out the equation, The New Day should pin The Usos and lose to The Miz and Morrison. That way, Jimmy and Jey can say they pinned the champions, but Kofi Kingston and Big E can say they beat the team who beat the champions, earning both a shot at the titles.
Prediction: Morrison and The Miz win.
Intercontinental Championship 3-on-1 Handicap Match
As much as WWE can be larger than life, there are few Superstars on the roster as imposing as Braun Strowman.
He was given the moniker The Monster Among Men for a reason and he'll show why that's the case when he beats the odds by retaining the Intercontinental Championship in this 3-on-1 handicap match.
Strowman's already gotten the better of this trio when the belt wasn't on the line. Now, he'll be even more motivated to tough it out and get the win—something made easier by how he has the champion's advantage and could retain by disqualification or count-out.
But this should be more straightforward with The Mountain of a Man standing tall with a definitive pinfall on one, if not all three of these pests.
Prediction: Strowman wins.
No Disqualification Match: Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles
After this past Monday Night Raw, which saw Aleister Black beat Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows before losing to AJ Styles, another triple-team from The O.C. can be expected in this No Disqualification match.
It will be legal, this time, so there's nothing stopping them. That is, of course, unless The Undertaker shows up to put a stop to it.
The Phenom vs. The Phenomenal One will happen at WrestleMania 36 and another interaction between the two before that is inevitable. Since The Dead Man cost Styles the Tuwaiq Trophy at Super ShowDown, it makes sense he'd interfere here, too.
That way, Black can get his win back, but Styles won't look bad, as he'll have only lost because of one of the best of all time sticking his nose where it shouldn't belong.
Prediction: Black wins.
Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak
For the past several weeks, Drew Gulak has claimed he knows all of the weaknesses in Daniel Bryan's game and could help other Superstars beat him. Eventually, Bryan had enough and challenged him to put his money where his mouth is.
Even being in Gulak's hometown of Philadelphia won't help him. As gifted as he is between the ropes, he's no former multi-time world champion and WrestleMania headliner like Bryan.
This match should be fantastic, but eventually, Bryan will shut him up and prove that he's still one of the best wrestlers on the planet before moving on to a new feud at WrestleMania with someone like Sheamus who will pose a bigger challenge.
Prediction: Bryan wins.
Raw Women's Championship No. 1 Contender Elimination Chamber Match
Is there a soul out there who thinks anyone has a chance at winning this match other than Shayna Baszler?
If so, they haven't been paying attention, as WWE has made it abundantly clear on several occasions that The Queen of Spades is the one and only person who is being featured here.
Even the promos leading up to this are worded in ways that point to everyone else being underdogs. There's almost no point in doing the match at all, especially if that was WWE's philosophy in nixing the Roman Reigns match and cutting to the chase by just announcing him against Goldberg.
This is so one-sided that it's very possible no other woman in the match even scores an elimination other than Baszler. It could be a clean sweep of her taking out all five opponents so she looks even stronger.
If anything other than Baszler dominating happens, it will be flabbergasting.
Prediction: Baszler wins.
Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.