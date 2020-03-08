Final Predictions for Shayna Baszler and WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Match Card

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 will be the final bump in the Road to WrestleMania 36 with a card that is equal parts crucial to the big event and baffling in how it is pointless.

On one hand, six Superstars will fight for the right to challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship. On the other hand, the match doesn't even need to happen, as Shayna Baszler winning is a foregone conclusion.

The SmackDown Tag Team Championship is on the line in an Elimination Chamber, for some reason, which could upset that division's balance heading toward Tampa.

Andrade and Humberto Carrillo will have what feels like their millionth match in months and Braun Strowman will have to beat three of SmackDown's finest to retain the intercontinental title.

What's going to happen at Elimination Chamber 2020? Let's go through one final round of picks and predictions before tonight's event!