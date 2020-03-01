Video: Angels' Mike Trout Crushes Golf Balls at Driving Range

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IMarch 2, 2020

TEMPE, AZ - FEBRUARY 27: Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels smiles during a Los Angeles Angels Spring Training on February 27, 2020 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Masterpress/Getty Images)
Masterpress/Getty Images

This poor golf ball was humiliated like thousands of baseballs have been by Los Angeles Angels All-Star outfielder Mike Trout:

The 28-year-old reigning American League MVP couldn't help but laugh along with his teammates.

Opponents won't be laughing when Trout inevitably continues to build upon his 285 career home runs once the Angels open their 2020 season on March 26 at Houston

Trout posted a .291/.438/.645 slash line with 45 home runs and 104 RBI across 134 starts for L.A. in 2019 en route to his third MVP award.

One can only imagine how Trout will celebrate once he wins his first postseason game. The Angels have made the playoffs just once since the seven-time Silver Slugger debuted in 2011, getting swept by the Kansas City Royals in the 2014 American League Division Series. 

Related

    Not yet 21, Angels prospect Jo Adell keeps ascending

    Los Angeles Angels logo
    Los Angeles Angels

    Not yet 21, Angels prospect Jo Adell keeps ascending

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    McCullers Pitches for 1st Time Since Tommy John

    MLB logo
    MLB

    McCullers Pitches for 1st Time Since Tommy John

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Sale Faces Hitters for 1st Time Since August

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Sale Faces Hitters for 1st Time Since August

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Griffin Canning might be unavailable for start of Angels’ season

    Los Angeles Angels logo
    Los Angeles Angels

    Griffin Canning might be unavailable for start of Angels’ season

    Doug Padilla
    via Daily News