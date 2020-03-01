Video: Angels' Mike Trout Crushes Golf Balls at Driving Range

Masterpress/Getty Images

This poor golf ball was humiliated like thousands of baseballs have been by Los Angeles Angels All-Star outfielder Mike Trout:

The 28-year-old reigning American League MVP couldn't help but laugh along with his teammates.

Opponents won't be laughing when Trout inevitably continues to build upon his 285 career home runs once the Angels open their 2020 season on March 26 at Houston.

Trout posted a .291/.438/.645 slash line with 45 home runs and 104 RBI across 134 starts for L.A. in 2019 en route to his third MVP award.

One can only imagine how Trout will celebrate once he wins his first postseason game. The Angels have made the playoffs just once since the seven-time Silver Slugger debuted in 2011, getting swept by the Kansas City Royals in the 2014 American League Division Series.