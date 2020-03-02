WWE Raw Preview: Final Hype for Elimination Chamber and More for March 2 Episode

Credit: WWE.com

Just six days before the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, WWE Raw rolls into Brooklyn's Barclays Center for an episode headlined by championship clashes and first-time battles.

What awaits the men and women who will set foot inside the unforgiving confines of the Elimination Chamber Sunday and how might it affect the WWE Network presentation?

Already Announced

Aleister Black vs. AJ Styles

vs. Shayna Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy

WWE 24/7 Championship Match: Riddick Moss defends against mystery opponent

Beth Phoenix Addresses the WWE Universe

Four weeks after witnessing her husband's brutal assault at the hands of Randy Orton, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix returns to Raw to give fans an update on Edge's health and status.

The depths to which Orton has sunk to over the last month have been horrific, to say the least. He brutalized Matt Hardy in consecutive weeks, essentially ending the storied Superstar's career in WWE.

The Viper has issued apologies for his actions, but he has not stopped himself from engaging in the sickening acts that have come to define him since the Royal Rumble.

While WWE typically shies away from that sort of thing, do not be surprised if Orton intensifies the rivalry with his former tag team partner by dropping Phoenix with an RKO. The Glamazon is a strong, independent woman and will not hesitate to step up and demand answers from the third-generation Superstar. It might well earn her a fate similar to that of her husband.

Whatever the case, expect the angle to be red-hot as WWE Creative continues to craft one of its best storylines in recent history.

First-Time Match-Ups

After a cowardly three-on-one attack left him battered a week ago, Aleister Black issued a challenge to AJ Styles for a first-ever showdown between the two.

The Phenomenal One accepted, and they meet Monday night in a hotly anticipated contest.

Styles is fresh off a stunning loss to the returning Undertaker at Super Showdown and will likely cut a promo of some sort laying the groundwork for their expected WrestleMania 36 clash. How that affects his match with Black, who would benefit from inclusion in a storyline involving The Deadman, remains to be seen.

That match, if it is allowed the opportunity to grow and evolve, has the potential to be one of the best Raw has produced in quite some time.

Elsewhere on the show, Shayna Baszler faces Asuka in a battle of the most dominant women to ever set foot in an NXT ring. Unfortunately, WWE's utilization of The Empress of Tomorrow has left the match meaning far less than it would have under other circumstances.

The Queen of Spades is the clear favorite to leave the Elimination Chamber match victorious and with a shot at Becky Lynch's Raw Women's Championship.

While the match against Asuka will likely be totally badass, it is somewhat disappointing it is being wasted in what is likely to be a throwaway match.

One Last Chance for The Street Profits

After falling short of dethroning Seth Rollins and Murphy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, The Street Profits will challenge The Monday Night Messiah and The Best Kept Secret for the Raw Tag Team Championships this week.

The outcome of the match will likely depend on Kevin Owens' presence.

KO lost a controversial match to Orton a week ago when the referee revealed himself to be a follower of Rollins'. Revenge will likely fuel Owens to appear in some form or fashion and possibly cost the former universal champion and the Australian the tag titles.

If that is the case, Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford will celebrate a title win that is apropos for as over, energetic, charismatic and fun to watch as they are.

If not, this has the feel of a Rollins-Murphy win that will likely eliminate The Street Profits from title contention for the time being.