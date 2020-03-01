Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder Planned Fight Rematch Date, Location Revealed

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Deontay Wilder wants revenge, and he wants it as soon as possible.

The boxer known as the Bronze Bomber has exercised his rematch clause with Tyson Fury, according to ESPN's Dan Rafeal, who also reported that Top Rank chairman and Wilder's co-promoter Bob Arum disclosed to him the fight is scheduled for July 18 at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Wilder suffered his first career loss to Fury on Feb. 22 at the MGM Grand. Fury defeated him by seventh-round technical knockout. The two foes' first fight ended in a draw on Dec. 1, 2018.

The 34-year-old Wilder told The Athletic's Lance Pugmire on Feb. 24 that he would "definitely" exercise his rematch clause with Fury because he felt his legs were compromised by the 45-pound costume he wore to the ring as an homage to Black History Month.

"A lot of people saw I wasn't the same Deontay Wilder in there and they're correct," Wilder told Pugmire. "It's my own fault. My uniform I wore was very heavy for me. I had no legs from the first round on. My main focus was to survive with my legs, and not on the principles I know and normally think of. I couldn't follow up with the game plan because of my legs. I couldn't do anything."

Wilder addressed his fans in a video posted to Twitter on Feb. 28, declaring "the war has just begun":

Fury earned the WBC world heavyweight title by defeating Wilder. The 31-year-old also remained undefeated, improving to 30-0-1 with 21 knockouts, while Wilder dropped to 42-1-1 with 41 knockouts.

Based on the viewership numbers, a third Fury-Wilder bout figures to make boxing history:

Former heavyweight champion George Foreman offered to help Wilder prepare:

"I can take [Wilder] back with me to where I was, take him back to the boxer he ought to be," Foreman explained to Pugmire. "I know I can take him there. In those weeks, I can show him how to do it, and then it belongs to him. He will be able to keep himself up from that point and no one will ever again be able to take his legs."

Per Rafael, Fury will earn 60 percent to Wilder's 40 percent of the third fight's purse after winning on Feb. 22.