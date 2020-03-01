XFL 2020 Results: P.J. Walker Outduels Landry Jones as Roughnecks Beat Renegades

XFL/Getty Images

Week 4 of the XFL season concluded with a battle for in-state bragging rights and the quest for the league's last winless team to claim its first victory.

Sunday opened with the Dallas Renegades hosting the Houston Roughnecks at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas. In addition to starting the rivalry off on the right foot, the Renegades were attempting to slow down early MVP favorite P.J. Walker.

In the second game, the Tampa Bay Vipers wanted to avoid an 0-4 start against the DC Defenders, who suffered an embarrassing 39-9 loss to the Los Angeles Wildcats in Week 3.

Here's a recap for how Sunday unfolded across the XFL.

XFL Week 4 Scores (Sunday, March 1)

Houston Roughnecks 27, Dallas Renegades 20

DC Defenders vs. Tampa Bay Vipers, 7 p.m. ET

Walker has been Houston's standout performer so far, but Deatrick Nichols' two interceptions set the tone for the Roughnecks in their 27-20 win.

Landry Jones was intercepted three times in the first half, and his fumble in the fourth quarter allowed Houston to build its lead to seven points.

Edmond Robinson sacked Jones for a loss of eight yards and jarred the ball loose. Upon discovering the ball free on the turf, Robinson picked it up and ran it in for the touchdown.

Jones did well to recover from his bumpy start—three straight interceptions to open the game—and he owed a debt of gratitude to the Renegades defense, which limited the Roughnecks to 12 points from those three turnovers.

Jones left the game in the fourth quarter after scrambling for a first down on a 4th-and-1. The former Oklahoma star injured his left knee during practice in January and immediately began clutching the same knee after his two-yard run.

He walked off the field under his own power but was visibly limping as he went to the sideline.

Philip Nelson entered the game and got the Renegades into position for the potential go-ahead score. But on 2nd-and-goal from the Roughnecks' 3-yard line, Flynn Nagel dropped a pass and DeMarquis Gates reacted quickly for the interception.

As well as Dallas did to keep Walker in check for the most part, the Houston quarterback still did enough through the air and on the ground to move the chains. He threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns while running for 17 yards on five carries.

The Roughnecks remain the only unbeaten team in the XFL at 4-0 with the Seattle Dragons on tap in Week 5.

The Renegades slip to 2-2, but Jones' injury overshadows the result. Dallas will almost need a new starting quarterback for Week 5 and potentially the rest of the season.