Tim Hortons Brier 2020: Sunday Curling Results, Updated Draw and Schedule

WANG ZHAO/Getty Images

The 2020 Tim Hortons Brier, Canada's national men's curling championship tournament, shuffled onward Sunday with its second day of action at Leon's Centre in Kingston, Ontario.

Team Ontario, the world's second-ranked squad, put forth a strong showing for their home fans by defeating British Columbia 11-3 and improving to 2-0 overall in the tournament before taking on Yukon later in the evening.

The Wild Card squad also preserved an undefeated record to remain atop the Pool A leaderboard with Ontario. Pool B is led by Alberta and Newfoundland and Labrador, each 2-0 through Sunday's first two draws.

Alberta, the reigning champions, will face Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday evening.

Read on below to catch up on all of Sunday's results and take a closer look at the day's action as well as look forward to Monday's schedule.

Sunday's Results

Draw 3

Wild Card def. Yukon, 10-6

Saskatchewan def. New Brunswick, 10-6

Northern Ontario def. Prince Edward Island, 6-2

Alberta def. Nunavut, 9-4

Draw 4

Manitoba def. Quebec, 10-8

Newfoundland and Labrador def. Nova Scotia, 5-2

Canada def. Northwest Territories, 7-3

Ontario def. British Columbia, 11-3

Draw 5 (7 p.m. ET)

New Brunswick vs. Canada

Yukon vs. Ontario

Alberta vs. Newfoundland and Labrador

Northern Ontario vs. Manitoba

Monday's Schedule

Draw 6 (9 a.m. ET)

Nova Scotia vs. Prince Edward Island

Quebec vs. Nunavut

British Columbia vs. Saskatchewan

Northwest Territories vs. Wild Card

Draw 7 (2 p.m. ET)

Saskatchewan vs. Northwest Territories

Wild Card vs. British Columbia

Nunavut vs. Nova Scotia

Prince Edward Island vs. Quebec

Draw 8 (7 p.m. ET)

Newfoundland and Labrador vs. Northern Ontario

Manitoba vs. Alberta

Ontario vs. New Brunswick

Canada vs. Yukon

Sunday Recap

Canada is seeking its third Brier championship in four years, including back-to-back titles in 2017 and '18, but lead Ben Hebert will remember Sunday for individual reasons:

Kevin Koe, who led Alberta to Brier glory last year, is now serving as Canada's skip. The 45-year-old is trying to become the first skip to win the Brier five times (h/t CBC). He and Canada had gotten off to a rough start on Saturday by dropping their opener 5-3 to Team John Epping from Ontario but rebounded Sunday against the winless Northwest Territories.

Epping, meanwhile, kept dominating en route to routing British Columbia 11-3:

Prior to that, during the morning's Draw 3, Saskatchewan and 24-year-old skip Matt Dunstone upset veteran skip James Grattan and his New Brunswick teammates. Saskatchewan outscored New Brunswick 5-0 in the ninth and 10th ends to complete the comeback victory.

Saskatchewan was led by Dustin Kidby throwing 98 percent, while Dunstone shot 79 percent.