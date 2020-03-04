10 Best CBB Teams to Not Win a National Championship

0 of 10

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

One of the great things about March Madness is that it's almost impossible for anyone to predict what's going to happen. The single-elimination format means that no matter how much more talented one team is on paper, there's no guarantee something astonishing won't happen in any given game.

On one hand, this can create unforgettable moments like No. 16-seeded University of Maryland-Baltimore County's stunning first-round upset of top-seeded Virginia in 2018. But it can also lead to some of the most dominant regular-season teams and greatest players in college basketball devoid of a national championship.

Here are the best teams from each of the past 10 years that didn't win it all. Some of them had the most highly touted recruits or future NBA stars, others dominated the regular season before falling short in the tournament. All deserve to be remembered.