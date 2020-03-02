Chelsea vs. Liverpool: FA Cup 2020 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Robin Jones/Getty Images

Liverpool's response to the end of their 44-game unbeaten run in the Premier League will make Tuesday's 2020 FA Cup tie away to Chelsea in the fifth round compelling viewing.

Jurgen Klopp has made wholesale changes for the Reds' cup fixtures this season, and he may do so again after seeing his senior stars mauled 3-0 by relegation-threatened Watford on Saturday.

Yet the Reds manager will also be wary of what a second defeat in a row and third in four matches in all competitions would do to his team's confidence. Liverpool are 22 points clear in the league, but they need to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

The Merseyside club have also failed to win the FA Cup since 2006. Their barren run is in stark contrast to Chelsea, with the Blues lifting the cup five times since the Reds' last triumph.

Frank Lampard's young team have been struggling of late, losing 3-0 to Bayern Munich in Europe, as well as dropping points against Manchester United and Bournemouth domestically.

Klopp has adopted a controversial and wholesale rotational policy for cup competitions this season. He sent out academy and reserve players under the watch of under-23s boss Neil Critchley for the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa in December.

Liverpool lost 5-0 at Villa Park while Klopp and the senior players were in action at the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar. Critchley was also in charge of an inexperienced lineup again when the Reds were taken to a fourth-round replay by League One side Shrewsbury Town.

Curtis Jones is one of the Melwood graduates who has caught the eye. He has shown good technique and talent as a finisher from midfield.

The 19-year-old's quality would give Liverpool a strong chance to spring an upset at Stamford Bridge. He may be helped by classy winger Harvey Elliott, who recently agreed a new contract set to run until 2023, according to Karl Matchett for The Independent.

Injury problems are hampering Chelsea's run-in, with midfield enforcer N'Golo Kante, striker Tammy Abraham and wingers Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic all missing time.

Lampard would be wise to let former Arsenal target man Olivier Giroud lead the line up top. The Frenchman is a four-time cup winner and helped the Blues land the prize in 2018.

The 33-year-old couldn't find the net during Saturday's 2-2 draw at Bournemouth, but his recent form has been excellent:

Alternatively, Michy Batshuayi may get the nod after his goal helped beat Hull City 2-1 in the fourth round. The Belgium international offers more pace than Giroud and loves a cup tie:

Either striker could bully a Liverpool defence that has shown rare vulnerabilities recently, while the flair of Pedro and Willian would be an asset from the flanks.

Lampard usually trusts youth, but if he turns to greater experience on Tuesday, Chelsea will overpower a Liverpool side likely to be heavily rotated again.